NLC India consolidated net profit rises 3.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.60% to Rs 3069.33 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 3.02% to Rs 486.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 472.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.60% to Rs 3069.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2463.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.40% to Rs 1441.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1507.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 10320.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9870.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3069.332463.3810320.569870.9338.6912.9933.4023.241229.191351.793682.703717.37779.551076.642348.552596.61486.99472.711441.371507.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)