NLC India consolidated net profit rises 3.02% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.60% to Rs 3069.33 croreNet profit of NLC India rose 3.02% to Rs 486.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 472.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.60% to Rs 3069.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2463.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.40% to Rs 1441.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1507.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 10320.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9870.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3069.332463.38 25 10320.569870.93 5 OPM %38.6912.99 -33.4023.24 - PBDT1229.191351.79 -9 3682.703717.37 -1 PBT779.551076.64 -28 2348.552596.61 -10 NP486.99472.71 3 1441.371507.71 -4
