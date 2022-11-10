Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 18085.04 croreNet profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 13.64% to Rs 246.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 216.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 18085.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13963.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18085.0413963.51 30 OPM %7.726.76 -PBDT1306.68916.00 43 PBT557.96178.67 212 NP246.43216.86 14
