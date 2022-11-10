Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 18085.04 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 13.64% to Rs 246.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 216.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 18085.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13963.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18085.0413963.517.726.761306.68916.00557.96178.67246.43216.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)