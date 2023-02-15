JUST IN
TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit declines 98.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 306.14 crore

Net profit of TCNS Clothing Co. declined 98.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 306.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales306.14328.52 -7 OPM %12.9719.19 -PBDT30.1358.23 -48 PBT0.7135.31 -98 NP0.5025.06 -98

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

