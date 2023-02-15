TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit declines 98.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 306.14 crore

Net profit of TCNS Clothing Co. declined 98.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 306.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.306.14328.5212.9719.1930.1358.230.7135.310.5025.06

