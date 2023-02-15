Bazel International standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 86.21% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Bazel International rose 100.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 86.21% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.540.2966.6751.720.190.090.190.090.140.07

