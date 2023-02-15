Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 33.34 croreNet profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.3430.91 8 OPM %5.646.50 -PBDT1.021.28 -20 PBT0.300.60 -50 NP0.300.60 -50
