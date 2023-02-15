Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 33.34 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.33.3430.915.646.501.021.280.300.600.300.60

