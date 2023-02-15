JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 33.34 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 50.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.3430.91 8 OPM %5.646.50 -PBDT1.021.28 -20 PBT0.300.60 -50 NP0.300.60 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU