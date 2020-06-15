Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 57.10% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net loss of Ashika Credit Capital reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.10% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.65% to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.393.24 -57 7.1118.07 -61 OPM %-314.39200.31 --43.32105.15 - PBDT-4.365.74 PL -3.5111.57 PL PBT-4.365.74 PL -3.5211.57 PL NP-3.194.47 PL -2.548.45 PL

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 17:31 IST

