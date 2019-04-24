Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 79.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.03% to Rs 2.91 crore

Net profit of rose 79.73% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.03% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.94% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.03% to Rs 17.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.913.5517.7710.9079.7376.62100.9075.781.571.0210.503.761.571.0210.503.761.330.747.562.78

