Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 79.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.03% to Rs 2.91 croreNet profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 79.73% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.03% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 171.94% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.03% to Rs 17.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.913.55 -18 17.7710.90 63 OPM %79.7376.62 -100.9075.78 - PBDT1.571.02 54 10.503.76 179 PBT1.571.02 54 10.503.76 179 NP1.330.74 80 7.562.78 172
