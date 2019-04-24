Swaraj Engines standalone net profit declines 6.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 191.47 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines declined 6.83% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 191.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.90% to Rs 82.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 871.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 771.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

191.47185.26871.74771.1614.3215.4215.1015.7731.0431.69146.94139.5425.7627.52127.40122.7216.6517.8782.4280.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)