Swaraj Engines standalone net profit declines 6.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 191.47 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines declined 6.83% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 191.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.90% to Rs 82.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 871.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 771.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales191.47185.26 3 871.74771.16 13 OPM %14.3215.42 -15.1015.77 - PBDT31.0431.69 -2 146.94139.54 5 PBT25.7627.52 -6 127.40122.72 4 NP16.6517.87 -7 82.4280.10 3
