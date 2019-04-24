ACC consolidated net profit rises 38.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 3849.63 croreNet profit of ACC rose 38.20% to Rs 345.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 250.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 3849.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3556.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3849.633556.99 8 OPM %13.8113.83 -PBDT670.66523.99 28 PBT523.09375.74 39 NP345.99250.36 38
