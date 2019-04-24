Bharat Seats standalone net profit declines 38.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.88% to Rs 195.47 crore

Net profit of declined 38.87% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 195.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 253.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.10% to Rs 21.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 903.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 970.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

