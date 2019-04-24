Bharat Seats standalone net profit declines 38.87% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Seats standalone net profit declines 53.77% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Seats standalone net profit declines 33.20% in the September 2018 quarter
Gujarat: Polling for 26 LS seats, bypoll in 4 Assembly seats
Bharat Petroleum Corporation to raise Rs 2000 crore
Board of Dalmia Bharat approves implementation date for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
-
Sales decline 22.88% to Rs 195.47 croreNet profit of Bharat Seats declined 38.87% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 195.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 253.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.10% to Rs 21.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 903.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 970.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales195.47253.46 -23 903.57970.28 -7 OPM %4.627.05 -5.496.66 - PBDT11.3617.55 -35 51.8362.62 -17 PBT6.0512.44 -51 31.2243.51 -28 NP4.757.77 -39 21.4228.22 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU