Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 0.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 0.78% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.08% to Rs 25.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 172.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

