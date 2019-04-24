Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 0.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 39.87 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings declined 0.78% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.08% to Rs 25.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 172.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales39.8738.70 3 172.89144.86 19 OPM %24.9624.21 -24.2625.14 - PBDT9.249.40 -2 40.9336.41 12 PBT7.578.44 -10 36.1132.33 12 NP5.075.11 -1 25.3021.07 20
