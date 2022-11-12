JUST IN
Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 14.29% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.600.52 15 OPM %95.0096.15 -PBDT0.640.55 16 PBT0.640.55 16 NP0.560.49 14

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:11 IST

