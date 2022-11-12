Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashirwad Steels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Ashirwad Steels & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital, KEC International in focus; LIC listing eyed
Triveni Engineering & Industries divests its entire stake in Triveni Turbine
-
Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 14.29% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.600.52 15 OPM %95.0096.15 -PBDT0.640.55 16 PBT0.640.55 16 NP0.560.49 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU