Uttam Galva Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 234.11 croreNet Loss of Uttam Galva Steels reported to Rs 67.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 234.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 215.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales234.11215.65 9 OPM %-6.55-10.42 -PBDT-10.18-15.94 36 PBT-68.13-74.27 8 NP-67.97-90.00 24
