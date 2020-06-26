JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 9.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.38% to Rs 13.11 crore

Net loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 45.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.1110.54 24 45.6745.34 1 OPM %-10.685.88 --2.3213.72 - PBDT-1.560.61 PL -1.286.25 PL PBT-1.650.57 PL -1.596.08 PL NP-1.700.40 PL -1.945.63 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU