Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 0.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 4.01% in the December 2019 quarter
Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 94.98% in the December 2019 quarter
Indiabulls Ventures consolidated net profit declines 15.94% in the December 2019 quarter
Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the December 2019 quarter
Kilpest India standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.21% to Rs 628.25 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group rose 0.12% to Rs 107.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 628.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 564.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.87% to Rs 440.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 443.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 2692.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2580.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales628.25564.94 11 2692.322580.24 4 OPM %31.9829.60 -30.2529.43 - PBDT204.20167.36 22 822.15743.65 11 PBT158.19125.64 26 642.62608.55 6 NP107.65107.52 0 440.10443.98 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU