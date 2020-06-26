Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 0.12% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 11.21% to Rs 628.25 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 0.12% to Rs 107.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 628.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 564.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.87% to Rs 440.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 443.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 2692.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2580.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales628.25564.94 11 2692.322580.24 4 OPM %31.9829.60 -30.2529.43 - PBDT204.20167.36 22 822.15743.65 11 PBT158.19125.64 26 642.62608.55 6 NP107.65107.52 0 440.10443.98 -1

