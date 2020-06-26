Gravita India standalone net profit declines 67.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 331.88 croreNet profit of Gravita India declined 67.12% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 331.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 311.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.36% to Rs 22.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 1172.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1059.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales331.88311.91 6 1172.391059.36 11 OPM %3.735.37 -5.343.74 - PBDT7.5222.84 -67 40.8130.94 32 PBT5.3920.96 -74 32.0024.10 33 NP5.0515.36 -67 22.4318.95 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU