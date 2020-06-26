Gravita India standalone net profit declines 67.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.40% to Rs 331.88 crore

Net profit of Gravita India declined 67.12% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.40% to Rs 331.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 311.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.36% to Rs 22.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 1172.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1059.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

