Ashok Leyland forms ESG Committee

Ashok Leyland announced the formation of an Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Committee headed by an Independent Director at the recently concluded Board meeting.
The role of this new ESG Committee will be to provide appropriate oversight and guidance in the Company's journey on organization-wide ESG initiatives, priorities, and leading ESG practices.
ESG initiatives in Ashok Leyland will be led by N V Balachander. As the President of ESG, he will lead the Sustainability agenda within the Company and work with the newly formed Board Committee to create new benchmarks in Sustainability for the Auto industry.
