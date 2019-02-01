Ashok Leyland jumps after sales rise in January

JUST IN
Ashok Leyland rose 6.09% to Rs 86.25 at 12:59 IST on BSE after total sales rose 9% to 19,741 units in January 2019 over January 2018.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 404.24 points, or 1.11% to 36,660.93.

On the BSE, 30.53 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.73 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 87.15 and a low of Rs 80.85 so far during the day.

Ashok Leyland's sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 13% to 5,047 units, while total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) rose 8% to 14,694 units in January 2019 over January 2018.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:56 IST

