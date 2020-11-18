Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for five straight sessions

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.45, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.96% in last one year as compared to a 7.47% jump in NIFTY and a 6.31% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.45, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 12831.85. The Sensex is at 43859.45, down 0.21%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 25.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8425.55, up 1.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 232.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 388.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 94.7, up 2.88% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 13.96% in last one year as compared to a 7.47% jump in NIFTY and a 6.31% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)