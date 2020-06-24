Ashok Leyland Ltd up for five straight sessions

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 56.6, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.96% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% fall in NIFTY and a 13.07% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.6, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 29.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6789.2, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 375.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 561.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 56.75, up 0.71% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is down 33.96% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% fall in NIFTY and a 13.07% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 16.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

