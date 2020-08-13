Ashok Leyland reports consolidated net loss of Rs 409.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 77.28% to Rs 1480.16 crore

Net loss of Ashok Leyland reported to Rs 409.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 247.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.28% to Rs 1480.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6514.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1480.166514.738.0615.87-340.02627.09-525.40443.67-409.08247.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)