B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 37.94 crore

Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37.9442.54 -11 OPM %5.482.70 -PBDT0.81-0.34 LP PBT-0.43-1.50 71 NP-2.23-2.85 22

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:53 IST

