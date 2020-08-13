B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.81% to Rs 37.94 crore

Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.81% to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.37.9442.545.482.700.81-0.34-0.43-1.50-2.23-2.85

