Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 5835.23 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 22.77% to Rs 780.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 635.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 5835.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5356.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5835.235356.8421.3421.401339.871117.001084.35876.14780.58635.83

