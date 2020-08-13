JUST IN
Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 5835.23 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 22.77% to Rs 780.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 635.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 5835.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5356.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5835.235356.84 9 OPM %21.3421.40 -PBDT1339.871117.00 20 PBT1084.35876.14 24 NP780.58635.83 23

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:53 IST

