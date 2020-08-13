Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.45% to Rs 937.33 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 40.74% to Rs 81.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 138.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 937.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1135.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.937.331135.4919.4222.03156.89221.58104.90178.3781.86138.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)