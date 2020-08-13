Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.45% to Rs 937.33 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 40.74% to Rs 81.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 138.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 937.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1135.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales937.331135.49 -17 OPM %19.4222.03 -PBDT156.89221.58 -29 PBT104.90178.37 -41 NP81.86138.13 -41

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:53 IST

