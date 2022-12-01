VST Tillers sales declines 5% YoY in November

VST Tillers Tractors' total sales slipped 4.81% to 2,592 units in November 2022 from 2,723 units sold in November 2021.

Sequentially, the company's total sales jumped 40.72% in November 2022 from 1,842 units sold in October 2022.

The company's power tillers sales slipped 8.17% to 2,045 units in November 2022 from 2,227 units in November 2021. Meanwhile, total tractor sales grew 10.28% to 547 units in November 2022 as against 496 units sold in November 2021.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines. The company's net profit declined 29.3% to Rs 22.74 crore on a 0.3% rise in net sales to Rs 234.15 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors were up 1.71% to Rs 2,430.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)