Ashok Leyland total sales down 31% in August

The commercial vehicles maker reported a 31% decline in total sales at 6,325 units in August 2020 as against 9,230 units in the same month last year.

On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, total sales surged 32.46% in August 2020 from 4,775 units in July 2020.

Sale of its medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) slumped 52% at 2,589 units in August 2020 as against 5,348 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing. Light commercial vehicles (LCV) sales slipped 4% at 3,736 units as against 3,882 units in August last year. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 September 2020.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 274.96 crore reported in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales for quarter ending June 2020 stood at Rs 1,480.16 crore, tumbling 77.3% from Rs 6,514.73 crore in the same period last year.

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 0.15% to Rs 67.70 on BSE. Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

