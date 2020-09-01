Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 78.39 points or 0.43% at 17976.99 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Trigyn Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (down 4.99%),Subex Ltd (down 4.96%),AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 4.94%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 4.74%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.02%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 3.92%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 3.16%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 2.58%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.97%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 3.71%), and Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.24%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.16 or 0.79% at 38933.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.4 points or 0.71% at 11467.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 16.25 points or 0.11% at 14319.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.75 points or 0.06% at 4864.47.

On BSE,948 shares were trading in green, 1552 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

