Ashok Leyland total sales soars 125% YoY in June

The company's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales jumped 125% to 14,531 units in June 2022 from 6,448 units sold in June 2022.

Sequentially, the company's total CV sales rose 9.5% last month from 13,273 units sold in May 2022.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) surged 238% to 9,354 units, sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) climbed 41% to 5,177 units in June 2022 over June 2021.

In the domestic market, the company sold 13,469 units of total vehicles in June 2022, up 130% compared with 5,851 units sold in the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

The company's consolidated net profit slumped 60.2 % to Rs 140.24 crore on a 21.8 % surge in net sales to Rs 9,882.39 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were down 1.59% at Rs 145.50 on the BSE.

