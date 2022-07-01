Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup leads gainers in 'B' group

Motor & General Finance Ltd, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd and Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2022.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup spiked 20.00% to Rs 10.08 at 01-Jul-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 52608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93187 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd surged 19.86% to Rs 34.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 810 shares in the past one month.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd soared 19.84% to Rs 30.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20061 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd advanced 12.81% to Rs 13.83. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13443 shares in the past one month.

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd added 10.38% to Rs 49.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25059 shares in the past one month.

