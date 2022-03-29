NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, GFL Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd and G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 March 2022.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 27.45 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 22734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46396 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd lost 9.18% to Rs 45.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41574 shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd crashed 8.84% to Rs 78.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29286 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd plummeted 6.82% to Rs 5.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd dropped 6.75% to Rs 131.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20914 shares in the past one month.

