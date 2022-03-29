Future Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 March 2022.

Future Consumer Ltd crashed 18.55% to Rs 4.48 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 191.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd tumbled 8.14% to Rs 24.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd lost 6.78% to Rs 484.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12097 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd plummeted 5.97% to Rs 211.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28098 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21613 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra shed 5.93% to Rs 16.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

