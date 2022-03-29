Volumes soar at Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd counter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 512.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44.86 lakh shares

National Fertilizer Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 March 2022.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd clocked volume of 512.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.63% to Rs.91.40. Volumes stood at 42.08 lakh shares in the last session.

National Fertilizer Ltd notched up volume of 94.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.94% to Rs.54.85. Volumes stood at 14.44 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25054 shares. The stock lost 1.32% to Rs.1,638.60. Volumes stood at 28485 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd notched up volume of 13.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.78% to Rs.394.40. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd clocked volume of 13.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.98% to Rs.434.00. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)