Ashoka Buildcon gets NoA for Rs 186-cr order

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has received notification of award (NoA) from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar in Madhya Pradesh for a project worth Rs 186.11 crore.
In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the company said that it has received Notification of Award (NoA) from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMS) in respect of the project, viz. sub-station package-SS71 associated with the development of transmission system for 1500 MW solar parks in Madhya Pradesh. The accepted contract price of the project is Rs 186.11 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 80.22 crore in Q1 FY22 as against net loss of Rs 27.94 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter rose by 68.54% YoY to Rs 1283.15 crore.
The scrip fell 2.17% to currently trade at Rs 99.3 on the BSE.
