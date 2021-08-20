Cubex Tubings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd, Umiya Tubes Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd and HLV Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2021.

Cubex Tubings Ltd crashed 9.93% to Rs 19.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11324 shares in the past one month.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd tumbled 9.87% to Rs 2.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd lost 9.09% to Rs 7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2491 shares in the past one month.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd plummeted 9.09% to Rs 1.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71540 shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd fell 8.93% to Rs 7.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75179 shares in the past one month.

