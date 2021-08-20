HUL hits 52-week high; adds over 9% in seven days

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) jumped 4.73% to Rs 2601.55, extending gains for the seventh day in a row.

The stock has added 9.23% in seven sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 2,381.80 on 10 August 2021.

The scrip hit the day's high of Rs 2599, which is a 52-week high for the counter.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 78.952. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 2423.51, 2401.36 and 2325.83, respectively.

HUL manufactures branded and packaged consumer products including soap, detergent, personal care products and processed food.

The company reported 10% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,061 crore on 13% increase in sales to Rs 11,730 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

