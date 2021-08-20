Volumes spurt at Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd counter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 111.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 August 2021.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 111.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.49% to Rs.127.15. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 299.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 16.29% to Rs.20.30. Volumes stood at 27.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd witnessed volume of 34.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.53 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.95% to Rs.536.65. Volumes stood at 3.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 15.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.02 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.24% to Rs.181.80. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.04% to Rs.731.85. Volumes stood at 92152 shares in the last session.

