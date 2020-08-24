Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
REC standalone net profit declines 65.31% in the March 2020 quarter
REC consolidated net profit declines 62.16% in the March 2020 quarter
CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 62.21% in the March 2020 quarter
Anshuni Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.53% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Asia Pack rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-350.00-450.00 -PBDT0.100.18 -44 PBT0.080.16 -50 NP0.140.11 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU