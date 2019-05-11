Asian Hotels (East) standalone net profit declines 4.63% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.48% to Rs 29.84 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (East) declined 4.63% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 29.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.62% to Rs 17.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 103.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.8425.40 17 103.44102.14 1 OPM %17.027.01 -18.4618.17 - PBDT7.153.27 119 29.3624.17 21 PBT4.362.59 68 24.4418.73 30 NP3.093.24 -5 17.7814.74 21
