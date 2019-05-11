Asian Hotels (East) standalone net profit declines 4.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.48% to Rs 29.84 crore

Net profit of (East) declined 4.63% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 29.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.62% to Rs 17.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 103.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

29.8425.40103.44102.1417.027.0118.4618.177.153.2729.3624.174.362.5924.4418.733.093.2417.7814.74

