V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.86% to Rs 344.53 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.86% to Rs 344.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 297.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 61.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 1433.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1222.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

