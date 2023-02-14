Asian Petroproducts & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11566.67% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net Loss of Asian Petroproducts & Exports reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11566.67% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.500.03-4.29-466.67-0.15-0.14-0.16-0.15-0.16-0.15

