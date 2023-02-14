Asian Petroproducts & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11566.67% to Rs 3.50 croreNet Loss of Asian Petroproducts & Exports reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11566.67% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.500.03 11567 OPM %-4.29-466.67 -PBDT-0.15-0.14 -7 PBT-0.16-0.15 -7 NP-0.16-0.15 -7
