Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the December 2022 quarter
Asian Petroproducts & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11566.67% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net Loss of Asian Petroproducts & Exports reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11566.67% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.500.03 11567 OPM %-4.29-466.67 -PBDT-0.15-0.14 -7 PBT-0.16-0.15 -7 NP-0.16-0.15 -7

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:33 IST

