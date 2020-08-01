Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.72% to Rs 1.17 croreNet loss of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 82.72% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.59% to Rs 5.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.176.77 -83 5.8410.54 -45 OPM %76.9285.08 -73.9781.88 - PBDT0.204.98 -96 0.875.00 -83 PBT-0.144.64 PL -0.503.63 PL NP-0.134.06 PL -0.493.06 PL
