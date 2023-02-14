Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Assam Entrade rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.431.58 -9 OPM %12.5917.09 -PBDT0.370.27 37 PBT0.320.15 113 NP0.260.11 136
