Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.431.5812.5917.090.370.270.320.150.260.11

