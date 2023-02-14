Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.67 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.30% to Rs 12.38 croreNet Loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.30% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.3817.03 -27 OPM %-38.05-16.74 -PBDT-5.46-3.38 -62 PBT-5.65-3.58 -58 NP-5.67-3.57 -59
