Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 18.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 12.34 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 18.70% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.3415.08 -18 OPM %15.6410.81 -PBDT1.711.37 25 PBT1.521.30 17 NP1.461.23 19

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 15:10 IST

