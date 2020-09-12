Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 18.70% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 12.34 croreNet profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 18.70% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.3415.08 -18 OPM %15.6410.81 -PBDT1.711.37 25 PBT1.521.30 17 NP1.461.23 19
