Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 18.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 12.34 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 18.70% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.3415.0815.6410.811.711.371.521.301.461.23

