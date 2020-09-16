Associated Ceramics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 5.41 croreNet profit of Associated Ceramics reported to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.416.04 -10 OPM %27.17-2.48 -PBDT1.47-0.25 LP PBT1.15-0.58 LP NP1.15-0.58 LP
