Astec Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 96.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.40% to Rs 117.18 croreNet profit of Astec Lifesciences declined 96.61% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.40% to Rs 117.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 173.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales117.18173.35 -32 OPM %10.3424.72 -PBDT10.0442.26 -76 PBT1.2433.21 -96 NP0.8424.75 -97
