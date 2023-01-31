Astec Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 96.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.40% to Rs 117.18 crore

Net profit of Astec Lifesciences declined 96.61% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.40% to Rs 117.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 173.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.117.18173.3510.3424.7210.0442.261.2433.210.8424.75

