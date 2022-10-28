Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 4.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 657.39 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 4.90% to Rs 92.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 88.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 657.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 585.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.657.39585.6925.2126.36164.23152.10121.31116.5692.5588.23

