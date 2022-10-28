Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 4.90% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 94.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 657.39 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 4.90% to Rs 92.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 88.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 657.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 585.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales657.39585.69 12 OPM %25.2126.36 -PBDT164.23152.10 8 PBT121.31116.56 4 NP92.5588.23 5

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:57 IST

