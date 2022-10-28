JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 94.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 60.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 36237.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 60.82% to Rs 1808.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4615.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 36237.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30048.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36237.0030048.00 21 OPM %21.2534.66 -PBDT6754.0010021.00 -33 PBT4130.007903.00 -48 NP1808.004615.00 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU