Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 60.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 36237.00 croreNet profit of Vedanta declined 60.82% to Rs 1808.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4615.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 36237.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30048.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36237.0030048.00 21 OPM %21.2534.66 -PBDT6754.0010021.00 -33 PBT4130.007903.00 -48 NP1808.004615.00 -61
