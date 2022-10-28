Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 60.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.60% to Rs 36237.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 60.82% to Rs 1808.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4615.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.60% to Rs 36237.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30048.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36237.0030048.0021.2534.666754.0010021.004130.007903.001808.004615.00

