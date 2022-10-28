Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 150.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 145.91% to Rs 459.28 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries rose 150.72% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 145.91% to Rs 459.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 186.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

