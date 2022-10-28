Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 150.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 145.91% to Rs 459.28 croreNet profit of Satia Industries rose 150.72% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 145.91% to Rs 459.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 186.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales459.28186.77 146 OPM %20.1319.03 -PBDT88.4237.37 137 PBT57.1324.54 133 NP50.8220.27 151
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU