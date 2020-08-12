JUST IN
Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 82.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.21% to Rs 1760.63 crore

Net loss of Aster DM Healthcare reported to Rs 82.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.21% to Rs 1760.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2028.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1760.632028.59 -13 OPM %8.1110.98 -PBDT69.99138.31 -49 PBT-84.7212.28 PL NP-82.933.26 PL

