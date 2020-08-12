Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 82.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aster DM, Social Alpha launch initiative to support medical start-ups
Aster DM Healthcare jumps on starting COVID-19 test in Bengaluru
Aster DM gains on closure of loss-making Kuwait business
Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter
Aster DM Healthcare, LSV Capital set up health tech incubator with USD 50 mn corpus
-
Sales decline 13.21% to Rs 1760.63 croreNet loss of Aster DM Healthcare reported to Rs 82.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.21% to Rs 1760.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2028.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1760.632028.59 -13 OPM %8.1110.98 -PBDT69.99138.31 -49 PBT-84.7212.28 PL NP-82.933.26 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU